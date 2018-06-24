90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana farmers eligible for disaster aid after tornadoes

4 hours 24 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 June 24, 2018 10:48 AM June 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Farmers in two Louisiana parishes with damage from tornadoes and high winds that struck in April can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
  
Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says agricultural producers in Natchitoches and Red River parishes are eligible for USDA loans if they suffered physical losses, such as damage to buildings and livestock, on April 6 and 7.
  
Farmers in nine neighboring parishes also may be eligible for disaster aid. Strain says those parishes are Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Desoto, Grant, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.
  
The deadline to apply for the loans is Feb. 1.
  
Strain says the loans are available through the USDA's Farm Services Agency. More information is available online or through local parish Farm Services Agency offices.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days