Louisiana farmers eligible for disaster aid after tornadoes

File Image

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Farmers in two Louisiana parishes with damage from tornadoes and high winds that struck in April can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says agricultural producers in Natchitoches and Red River parishes are eligible for USDA loans if they suffered physical losses, such as damage to buildings and livestock, on April 6 and 7.

Farmers in nine neighboring parishes also may be eligible for disaster aid. Strain says those parishes are Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Desoto, Grant, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

The deadline to apply for the loans is Feb. 1.

Strain says the loans are available through the USDA's Farm Services Agency. More information is available online or through local parish Farm Services Agency offices.