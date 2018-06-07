92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana family accused of stealing nearly $50,000 in live cattle

1 hour 47 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 June 07, 2018 4:44 PM June 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Three cattle rustlers have been arrested after they allegedly stole nearly $50,000 worth of livestock from a Baton Rouge-based dealer.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, Ricky, Wanda and Justin Thompson are accused of securing tens of thousands of dollars worth of cattle from Dominique's Livestock auction in October 2017 and never paying. The family, which owns R & W Cattle in Allen Parish, then allegedly sold the cattle off to livestock markets in Texas.

According to an arrest warrant, the trio stole $49,926 worth of cattle in total.

Louisiana has eight public livestock markets where producers can sell their livestock. Investigators say four of the eight livestock markets were targeted by the Thompsons.

All three were booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of theft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days