Louisiana fall elections sign-up period opens Wednesday

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Candidates for Louisiana's Nov. 6 election have to declare their intentions this week.

The sign-up period opens Wednesday and runs through Friday. Top of the ballot are Louisiana's U.S. House elections. All six incumbent congressmen are running for re-election.

They include Republicans Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham and Garret Graves and Democrat Cedric Richmond. Also on the ballot is a special election for secretary of state, to fill the position vacated by Republican Tom Schedler after he was accused of sexual harassment. At least four contenders are running.

The three Republicans are former Sen. A.G. Crowe of Slidell, Rep. Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge and Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner. The only Democrat to announce is Renee Fontenot Free, director of the attorney general's public protection division.

