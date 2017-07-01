87°
Louisiana expands ban on smoking at K-12 schools

40 minutes 5 seconds ago July 01, 2017 Jul 1, 2017 Saturday, July 01 2017 July 01, 2017 10:51 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's ban on smoking in elementary and secondary school buildings has been expanded to include a campus' playgrounds, school buses and other school property.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the expansion legislation by Republican Rep. Frank Hoffmann of West Monroe, a bill that won final passage in the recently-ended legislative session. The changes took effect immediately.
  
The rewritten law enacts a smoking ban on any place deemed "school property."
  
That's defined as the buildings, the playgrounds, the land and other facilities located on the property of an elementary or secondary school. The expansion also was written to include school buses or any school vehicle used for academic and extracurricular programs.
  
In addition, the smoking products in the ban were broadened to include e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

