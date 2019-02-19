Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana ethics board: Lawmaker can receive free guns, ammo
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana lawmaker with a competitive pistol shooting hobby can continue to receive free guns and ammunition and sponsorships from the firearms industry, with some conditions.
The Louisiana Board of Ethics told Republican state Rep. Blake Miguez he can accept the products if they're not from a company or person that has a contractual or financial relationship with the Legislature or that is trying to influence specific legislation. The board also said Miguez could work for a firearms company if it doesn't have a business relationship with the Legislature.
Miguez, of Erath, has participated in shooting competitions around the world and on the reality TV show "Top Shot." He requested the ethics guidance.
State ethics administrator Kathleen Allen said the board adopted the advisory opinion at its meeting Friday.
