Louisiana engineers call state roads, bridges 'embarrassing'

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana civil engineers have graded the state's roads and bridges, and they claimed the results were "embarrassing."



The Advocate reports that roads were given a D grade and bridges a D-plus in the report card from the Louisiana chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.



The report card looked at the state of Louisiana's roads, bridges, aviation, dams and seven other areas. The grades are mostly unchanged since the same group issued a similar report in 2012.



The study was released during a legislative session in which several proposals would boost the state gasoline tax to finance road, bridge and other improvements and address a $13 billion backlog.



But so far, none of the key transportation financing bills have received hearings, and they face tough hurdles to passage.