Louisiana election: Voters to decide 3 constitution changes

4 hours 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, September 26 2017 Sep 26, 2017 September 26, 2017 12:43 PM September 26, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana voters have a lighter load this fall, with only three constitutional changes up for consideration. The amendments to be decided in the Oct. 14 election deal with property taxes and transportation spending.
  
Amendment 1 would create a property tax break for plants, companies and houses when they are under construction, before other tax breaks kick in after building is complete.
  
Amendment 2 would expand a property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of police officers and certain others who die in the line of duty to the surviving spouses of more first responders, like paramedics.
  
If a new gas tax is passed in the future, Amendment 3 would create a protected fund for the money, to keep the dollars from paying for state employee salaries.
  
Early voting begins Saturday.

