Louisiana election: Voters to decide 3 constitution changes

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana voters have a lighter load this fall, with only three constitutional changes up for consideration. The amendments to be decided in the Oct. 14 election deal with property taxes and transportation spending.

Amendment 1 would create a property tax break for plants, companies and houses when they are under construction, before other tax breaks kick in after building is complete.

Amendment 2 would expand a property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of police officers and certain others who die in the line of duty to the surviving spouses of more first responders, like paramedics.

If a new gas tax is passed in the future, Amendment 3 would create a protected fund for the money, to keep the dollars from paying for state employee salaries.

Early voting begins Saturday.