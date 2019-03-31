52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana education leaders aim high in master plan rewrite

4 hours 10 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, March 31 2019 Mar 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 11:52 AM March 31, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's higher education policy leaders are setting an ambitious goal for the state. They are striving for six in 10 working-age adults to hold a college degree or other employment credential beyond a high school diploma by 2030.
  
That's a high bar in Louisiana, which consistently lags the nation in educational attainment. Fewer than half of adults aged 25 to 64 have achieved such a standard.
  
But as the Board of Regents does a rewrite of the statewide master plan governing public higher education in Louisiana, it wants to inspire a vision.
  
Louisiana adopted its first statewide higher education master plan in 2001. The Regents are doing a wholesale rewrite in response to a state law requiring an updated document to the governor and lawmakers by Sept. 1.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days