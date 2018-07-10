87°
Louisiana Education Dept.: 'LEAP' mastery scores hold steady

Tuesday, July 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The state Department of Education says the percentage of Louisiana students demonstrating "mastery" of English language arts and math held steady in tests given this year.

And, there was a two percent increase in social studies mastery. But officials said traditionally disadvantaged students - those from low income homes, black students and students with disabilities - continued to lag.

The department on Wednesday released the 2018 results from Louisiana Education Assessment Program testing. Forty-three percent of students overall in grades three through 12 demonstrated mastery or better in English arts; 33 percent in math. Social Studies testing for grades three through eight showed 27 percent of students earning a "mastery" score.

