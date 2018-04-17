Louisiana Earth Day festival to take place April 29

BATON ROUGE- This year's 28th Annual Louisiana Earth Day celebration will be held at the LSU Parker Coliseum.

The event will take place April 29 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. According to a release, the festival is free and open to the public.

Louisiana Earth Day, a non-profit volunteer organization, will offer an afternoon filled with hands-on environmental actives and exhibits, conservation education, entertainment, and more. Music Notes from Los Angeles is the featured entertainment at this year’s festival. Mr. D. and Mr. Q-U-E perform environmental hip-hop to the delight of young audiences around the country, the release said.

This year's poster features the Louisiana Pledge. The poster will be for sale at the event and distributed to post in East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.

“This year’s Earth Day festivities will offer plenty of environmentally-friendly fun for the whole family,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “I encourage all residents to take the Louisiana Pledge this Earth Day, a commitment to Louisiana, to its waterways, coast, wildlife, soil, and sky. One state, irreplaceable, to be cherished and protected by all.”

Festival participants can take the pledge online here.

Earth Day 2018 stage schedule:

Outside the coliseum

1:00 – 1:15 – Yuan’s Chinese Dance Studio – Traditional Chinese Dances in Full Costume

1:15 – 1:35 – Beyond the Garage Puppeteer

1:35 – 1:50 – Yuan’s Chinese Dance Studio, continued

2:00 – 3:00 – Music Notes

3:00 – 3:30 – Jazz Piano by Christopher Coreil

3:30 – 5:00 EBR Talented Music Students Under the Direction of Mr. Hull

Inside the coliseum

1:00 – 1:45 TBD

1:45 – 2:15 Artemisia Sword Dancers

2:15 – 3:15 Lagniappe Dulcimer Society

3:15 – 4:00 Troubles The Clown by Oooh Aaah Productions

4:00 – 5:00 Yoga Demonstration