Louisiana drops warning against eating fish from Sibley Lake

6 hours 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 February 06, 2019 3:57 PM February 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Earth
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say PCBs no longer contaminate fish in a central Louisiana lake, so people can stop limiting the amount of their catch that they eat. A state scientist says it's the first time Louisiana has been able to drop such a warning.
  
The change for Sibley Lake in Natchitoches leaves 58 waterways where fish have been found to carry enough PCBs, mercury or other pollutants to be considered unsafe, or safe only in limited amounts.
  
Louisiana's first fish consumption advisory came in 1983, for Capitol Lake in Baton Rouge. It still stands.
  
Sibley Lake's first advisory came in 1989, saying nobody should eat or sell fish caught in the 2,000-acre (800-hectare) reservoir. In 1996, that was changed to recommend eating small amounts of some species and none of others.
