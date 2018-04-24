68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana driver convicted of hitting bicyclist camping in tent

2 hours 15 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 7:59 AM April 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Des Moines Register

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (AP) - A jury has convicted a Louisiana man whose pickup truck hit a bicyclist who was camping after a ride in Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports that 56-year-old Danny Cardin, of Homer, Louisiana, was found guilty of causing serious injury by a vehicle but found not guilty of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. His sentencing in the Fremont County Courthouse is scheduled for May 21.

An Iowa State Patrol report says James Foley, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sleeping in a tent at the 59er Motel & Campgrounds in Shenandoah on the night of July 17, 2016, when the pickup went off the driveway and struck the tent and him. Foley had been participating in a statewide biking event known as RAGBRAI.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days