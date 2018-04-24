Louisiana driver convicted of hitting bicyclist camping in tent

Photo: Des Moines Register

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (AP) - A jury has convicted a Louisiana man whose pickup truck hit a bicyclist who was camping after a ride in Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports that 56-year-old Danny Cardin, of Homer, Louisiana, was found guilty of causing serious injury by a vehicle but found not guilty of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. His sentencing in the Fremont County Courthouse is scheduled for May 21.

An Iowa State Patrol report says James Foley, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sleeping in a tent at the 59er Motel & Campgrounds in Shenandoah on the night of July 17, 2016, when the pickup went off the driveway and struck the tent and him. Foley had been participating in a statewide biking event known as RAGBRAI.