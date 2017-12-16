53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana doctors slowly applying for medical marijuana permit

44 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, December 16 2017 Dec 16, 2017 December 16, 2017 7:18 PM December 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- The number of doctors who have applied for permission to dispense medical marijuana is edging upward, as the estimated summer start of the program gets closer.

In October, only two doctors had submitted applications for the permit required to offer medical-grade pot to patients. Two months later, that has increased to six doctors.

According to the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners, three of those applications have been approved. None have been denied. The rest are pending.

The figures came in response to a public records request filed by The Associated Press.

Officials say Louisiana's law will eventually get the drug to people with cancer, a severe form of cerebral palsy, seizure disorders, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy and other diseases. Growing operations are overseen by the LSU and Southern agricultural centers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days