Louisiana doctor arrested for sexual battery

PONCHATOULA - Authorities say a family physician in Louisiana has been arrested after a patient complained about inappropriate behavior.
  
Louisiana Attorney General's Office spokesman Ruth Wisher tells WGNO-TV that Dr. Gregory Allen was arrested Friday on three counts of sexual battery.
  
News outlets report the 60-year-old physician's arrest stemmed from a complaint by a female patient. The attorney general's office investigated and found evidence to substantiate the woman's claim.
  
Allen was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and released Monday on bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
