Louisiana deputy arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with an inmate

2 hours 51 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, April 25 2018 Apr 25, 2018 April 25, 2018 2:07 PM April 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BASTROP - A sheriff's deputy has been arrested after a female inmate accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Deputy Terry Davis, 50, is charged with malfeasance in office (sexual conduct prohibited with a person in custody).

According to Louisiana State Police, an investigation was opened after an inmate at the Morehouse Parish Detention Center claimed Davis tried to initiate sexual contact with her. After speaking to multiple witnesses, Davis was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

