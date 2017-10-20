Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stocking up ponds

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking their community fishing ponds for their Get Out and Fish community program.

The LDWF is stocking the ponds with adult-sized channel catfish. Locations include Girard Park in Lafayette, Zemurray Park in Hammond, BREC's Burbank Park in Baton Rouge, Kiroli Park in West Monroe, Turner's Pond in Minden and William T. Polk Park in Vidalia.

In addition to those sites, LDWF also added two new sites to the program. The new sites include Purple Heart Memorial Park in Ragley and Grambling City Park in Grambling. The department will host kick-off events at both news sites. The Ragely event will be Saturday and the Grambling event will take place Nov. 4. Event activities include a fishing competition as well as educational aquatic actives.