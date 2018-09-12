Louisiana Department of Health awards grants to EBR, other parishes for mosquito control

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health is awarding three parishes grants to combat mosquitos and the viruses they carry.

East Baton Rouge Parish is getting $605,000 to purchase a tire shredder for the EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control. St. Mary Parish and Assumption Parish are getting $500,000 each.

According to a release, the grants are funded through an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a recent report, there has been 72 cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana.