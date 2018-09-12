85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Department of Health awards grants to EBR, other parishes for mosquito control

2 hours 55 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 September 12, 2018 9:01 AM September 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health is awarding three parishes grants to combat mosquitos and the viruses they carry.

East Baton Rouge Parish is getting $605,000 to purchase a tire shredder for the EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control. St. Mary Parish and Assumption Parish are getting $500,000 each.

According to a release, the grants are funded through an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a recent report, there has been 72 cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days