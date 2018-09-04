72°
Louisiana delegation travels to China for tourism marketing

Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is leading a Louisiana tourism delegation to China, aimed at marketing the state to Chinese officials and tour operators.
  
Nungesser's office announced the 10-day trip Tuesday. The Republican lieutenant governor, state tourism officials, chefs and local convention and visitor bureau leaders are part of the 11-person group traveling to Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou.
  
Nungesser says China is one of the largest tourist markets for the U.S., so he thought a personal trip to the country "would pay off handsomely" in attracting people to Louisiana.
  
Among other things, the delegation will highlight the creation of a state film trail. Nungesser said in a statement that films and TV series are a draw for Chinese travelers to the United States.
  
The delegation left Monday and returns Sept. 13.
