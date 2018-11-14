Louisiana crawfish company to spend $3M on facility, jobs

EUNICE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana-based crawfish company says it has plans for a $3 million expansion in the state that will create 10 jobs and at least 30 seasonal positions.

Riceland Crawfish and state officials said at a news conference Tuesday the company is spending $2 million for a new facility in Eunice and $1 million on equipment to process crawfish and alligator meat. Riceland President Dexter Guillory says the addition to the company's facility will allow it to package, freeze and sell crawfish all year.

State Agriculture and Forestry Department Commissioner Mike Strain says Riceland can offer crawfish boils year-round and have its products in more than 900 Walmart stores nationwide. The new facility will have a rigorous certification that the current building has that allows the company to market products overseas too.