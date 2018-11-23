64°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana couple finds $1.8M lottery ticket while housecleaning
MANDEVILLE (AP) - A couple who wanted their home to be tidy for Thanksgiving guests really cleaned up: They found a $1.8 million Lotto ticket on a nightstand.
The Louisiana Lottery Commission said in a news release that if Harold and Tina Ehrenberg of Mandeville had found the ticket two weeks later, it would have been too late.
Their winning number was drawn on June 6, and prizes must be claimed within 180 days.
After state and federal taxes were deducted, the couple's check came to nearly $1.3 million. They said they'd save it for retirement.
The Metairie store where they bought the ticket received a bonus of just under $18,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man on 6,000 mile run to raise money for children welcomed in...
-
Casino executives: Belle of Baton Rouge not moving to land
-
Baton Rouge shoppers show up for early Black Friday deals
-
Holiday Helpers serve up Thanksgiving meals for those in need
-
Dedicated fans spend their holiday tailgating at 'Saintsgiving'