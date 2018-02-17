Louisiana couple charged with theft in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A Louisiana couple faces charges that they defrauded a western Nebraska bank in a check cashing scheme.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that 24-year-old Melanie Brewster, of Monroe, Louisiana, has been charged with theft. She was arraigned Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Her husband, Joshua Brewster, who was arrested in December, also faces a theft charge.

Prosecutors say an employee of Western Heritage Credit Union reported that from September to December in 2016, the couple carried out a scheme in which they deposited checks for thousands of dollars from a closed account, then immediately withdrew cash in the same amounts they had deposited.

Melanie Brewster's bond has been set at $30,000. Joshua Brewster remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.