Louisiana councilman charged with third DUI
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - A town councilman in Louisiana has been charged with his third DUI.
The Daily Comet reports 39-year-old Wayne Bourgeois Jr. was arrested Sunday following a car wreck in Thibodaux. State Police Trooper First Class Jesse LaGrange says the Lockport councilman crashed around 3 a.m. Sunday after crossing the centerline and side-swiping another car.
The other motorist suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Bourgeois wasn't injured. Bourgeois says he regrets the incident. He says he stands by his decision, which in this case was the "not-so-smart decision to drive not feeling that I was impaired as I was."
Bourgeois was elected to the council in 2016 and also serves as the town's assistant fire chief.
He's set to appear in court on July 6.
