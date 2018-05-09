Louisiana corrections officer accused of smuggling marijuana

Photo: Nola.com/The Times-Picayune

GRETNA, La. (AP) - Authorities say a Louisiana corrections officer who admitted to smuggling marijuana to inmates has been arrested.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Tuesday that 25-year-old Lyndon Hawkins was booked on malfeasance in office and having contraband inside the correctional center.

A report shows that Hawkins had been working at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna in March when detectives learned he had been accused of transporting drugs into the facility. Authorities say Hawkins admitted to being paid $200 to smuggle marijuana to inmates on two different occasions.

He also told investigators he put the drugs in his boot.

Sheriff's office spokesman Glen T. Boyd says Hawkins had been with the department for about 10 months. He had been terminated, and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.