Louisiana cook who drowned rescuing stranger honored as hero

Photo: New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man who drowned while rescuing a stranger from a car in a New Orleans canal is among the 18 people honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission this year.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the family of Frank "Frankie" Williams Jr. will receive a $5,000 grant honoring his sacrifice. The commission announced the medal recipients Dec. 18. The 50-year-old was cooking at the Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar in December 2017 when Francisco Lopez accidentally drove his cousin, Honorio Lopez, and himself into a canal.

Williams, his manager, a colleague and a patron ran out of the restaurant and into the water, managing to get Honorio Lopez out of the car.

Williams did not resurface, and his body was found the next day. Francisco Lopez also died.