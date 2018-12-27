81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana cook who drowned rescuing stranger honored as hero

1 hour 6 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, December 27 2018 Dec 27, 2018 December 27, 2018 10:34 AM December 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man who drowned while rescuing a stranger from a car in a New Orleans canal is among the 18 people honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission this year.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the family of Frank "Frankie" Williams Jr. will receive a $5,000 grant honoring his sacrifice. The commission announced the medal recipients Dec. 18. The 50-year-old was cooking at the Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar in December 2017 when Francisco Lopez accidentally drove his cousin, Honorio Lopez, and himself into a canal.

Williams, his manager, a colleague and a patron ran out of the restaurant and into the water, managing to get Honorio Lopez out of the car.

Williams did not resurface, and his body was found the next day. Francisco Lopez also died.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days