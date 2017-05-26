86°
Louisiana considers altering, killing marriage-license bill

Source: Associated Press
By KEVIN McGILL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Lawyers and lawmakers are ramping up efforts to alter or kill the Louisiana law that kept a foreign-born U.S. citizen from getting a marriage license because he couldn't produce a birth certificate.

A Senate committee is scheduled on Tuesday to hear a bill that would allow judges to waive the birth certificate requirement.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in March; earlier this week, lawyers for Viet Anh Vo asked the judge to permanently block it.

Vo's lawyer says the court effort will continue, regardless of the Legislature's actions.

Vo is a U.S. citizen but has no birth certificate because he was born in an Indonesian refugee camp after his parents fled Vietnam.

