Louisiana considers altering, killing marriage-license bill



By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press



NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Lawyers and lawmakers are ramping up efforts to alter or kill the Louisiana law that kept a foreign-born U.S. citizen from getting a marriage license because he couldn't produce a birth certificate.



A Senate committee is scheduled on Tuesday to hear a bill that would allow judges to waive the birth certificate requirement.



A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in March; earlier this week, lawyers for Viet Anh Vo asked the judge to permanently block it.



Vo's lawyer says the court effort will continue, regardless of the Legislature's actions.



Vo is a U.S. citizen but has no birth certificate because he was born in an Indonesian refugee camp after his parents fled Vietnam.