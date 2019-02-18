57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana congressman's aide arrested in prostitution sting

2 hours 56 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 February 18, 2019 3:19 PM February 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KATC
LAFAYETTE (AP) - An aide to Louisiana's U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins has been arrested on charges officials say are tied to an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking at massage parlors.
  
The Advocate reports booking information shows 47-year-old Jerod Prunty was arrested Saturday on two charges of pandering. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office spokesman John Mowell says Prunty's arrest is connected to other arrests in a prostitution raid involving five Lafayette Parish massage parlors.
  
The newspaper says Prunty, on social media sites removed Sunday, identified himself as director of district operations for Higgins, a Republican who represents Louisiana's 3rd District.
  
In a statement to KATC-TV , Higgins' office called the arrest "deeply troubling" and said Prunty had been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
  
It wasn't immediately clear if Prunty had an attorney.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days