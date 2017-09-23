90°
Louisiana congressman opposes changes to Barksdale air show

6 hours 17 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2017 Sep 23, 2017 September 23, 2017 11:32 AM September 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: barksdaleafbairshow.com
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana congressman is urging leaders at the Barksdale Air Force Base to reconsider a decision to hold the base's air show in alternating years, rather than annually.
  
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham says the air show, held at the Bossier Parish base since 1932, has helped boost public support for aviation and the U.S. Air Force and its programs.
  
He says the air show draws more than 150,000 visitors to northwest Louisiana, contributing tourism dollars to the local economy.
  
Abraham is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and volunteers as a pilot with the Air Force's Civil Air Patrol.
  
The Republican congressman raised his concerns in a letter also signed by GOP U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson.
