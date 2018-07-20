91°
Louisiana congressional candidate arrested after qualifying for the race

2 hours 41 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 4:39 PM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Greg Hilburn/USA Today Network

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A candidate who had just registered to run for one of Louisiana's congressional seats was arrested after signing up for the race.
 
Billy Burkette, an independent from Pride, qualified Friday for the 5th District congressional race representing northeast Louisiana.
 
Shortly after Burkette filed his paperwork at the secretary of state's office, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies held him onsite, arresting him and removing him in handcuffs on an outstanding warrant.
 
A spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office says Burkette is accused of falsely impersonating a police officer.
 
Burkette, who says he's the chairman of the Louisiana Band of Choctaw Indians, is one of three candidates challenging Republican incumbent Ralph Abraham. Burkette ran unsuccessfully for the office two years ago. He's reported no fundraising for the Nov. 6 election.

