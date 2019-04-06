83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana conducts shakedown at Angola

24 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, April 06 2019 Apr 6, 2019 April 06, 2019 6:04 PM April 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A large-scale shakedown at Louisiana's maximum-security prison uncovered just a few illegal items, which officials say shows their efforts to rid facilities of contraband are working.
 
The state Department of Corrections says the operation at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was held early Saturday and involved about 250 officers from state prisons and Probation and Parole districts across the state.
 
The search began around 4 a.m. Officers found beer, seven cellphones and a homemade tattoo gun. Officers also tested 200 inmates for drugs. All tests were negative.
 
Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc says the state is making progress in its fight to rid state prisons of contraband, which puts staff and offenders at risk.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days