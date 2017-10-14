Louisiana company's next CEO to stay in Colorado

File Image: The Denver Post

MONROE - The next CEO for Louisiana's largest public company says he plans to keep living in Colorado, but CenturyLink's headquarters will remain in Louisiana.

Jeff Storey is president and CEO of Level 3 Communications Inc., which is based in Broomfield, Colorado, and which CenturyLink Inc. is buying.

Under the planned deal, he will take charge of Monroe-based CenturyLink on Jan. 1, 2019.

CenturyLink is a global communications and information technology services company with more than 2,700 employees in Louisiana, most of them in Monroe. Its annual Louisiana payroll is more than $200 million.

It has a contract with the state to keep its headquarters in Louisiana through 2020.

Storey tells the USA Today Network he expects to spend a significant amount of time in Monroe, but will keep his home in the Denver area.

Longtime CenturyLink CEO Glen Post will become chairman of the board when Storey becomes CEO.