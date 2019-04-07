Louisiana collecting more sales taxes from online purchases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's sales tax collections from internet purchases are growing, even though the system involves out-of-state retailers voluntarily remitting taxes for online product sales.

The revenue department told a legislative commission that Louisiana received $740,000 in sales tax collections from large out-of-state companies for online sales from July to September.

Department assistant secretary Luke Morris says that doubled to $1.4 million from October to December.

Voluntary remittances of sales tax have grown since a June ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. That decision paved the way for states to require the tax collections for online purchases from retailers who didn't have a physical presence in a state.

Morris says 592 companies who don't have a store in Louisiana have registered as "remote sellers" and are collecting sales taxes for online purchases.