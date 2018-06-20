Louisiana coastal agency threatens to sue local government

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says it will sue if a local government keeps blocking a step needed to decide where to build a proposed project to use Mississippi River sediment to build wetlands.

The agency's board gave Plaquemines Parish until July 29 to allow soil borings in the Mississippi River levee near Ironton, south of New Orleans.

Chairman Johnny Bradberry says the board believes sediment diversions are vital to Louisiana's future.

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III says the agency's plans are based on flawed science. Cormier says its board refused to let him address Wednesday's meeting or to accept copies of two studies he says prove his point. He says one shows that a freshwater diversion near Fort St. Philip in the parish sped up wetland loss.