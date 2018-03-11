Louisiana civil service office tries to bolster its presence

Civil Service Director Byron Decoteau, Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's civil service agency is hoping to boost the perception of state workers.

The department has beefed up its social media presence and launched a rebranding effort. The agency also has released a new video showing how the services that state employees provide impact citizens' daily lives.

State Civil Service Director Byron Decoteau Jr. says the effort is aimed at showcasing "the positive impacts our state employees bring to our communities."

The Department of Civil Service is state government's human resources agency. It oversees policies that affect nearly 40,000 of Louisiana's government workers, the rank-and-file workers called classified employees, not political appointees.