Louisiana city's assistant police chief arrested

Photo: The News-Star

TALLULAH, La. (AP) - The assistant police chief of a Louisiana city has been arrested on multiple charges.

The News-Star reports that 50-year-old Jimmy Guy, who works for the Tallulah Police Department, was arrested Tuesday on charges of encouraging child delinquency and malfeasance in office. Further details about the alleged crimes were not released.

Louisiana State Police began an investigation after Tallulah Police received a complaint involving Guy, who is listed as a candidate in the March 24 election for Tallulah Chief of Police.

Guy was released from the Madison Parish Jail later Tuesday on $5,750 bond. It wasn't immediately known Wednesday whether Guy has an attorney.

Police Chief James Vaughn was out of town and unavailable for comment Wednesday.