Louisiana city calls for USPS to fix mail delivery issues

Monday, February 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana city has adopted a resolution calling for the U.S. Postal Service to deal with mail delivery issues plaguing the community.

The Advocate reported Saturday that the resolution adopted last month is just another link in a long chain of USPS issues the city wants fixed. Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves says residents sometimes go days without mail. Residents say packages are sometimes thrown from delivery vans or delivered to the wrong address and expected mail sometimes never appears.

Last summer Reeves threatened to place a lien on the local post office if the building didn't clean up its unkempt property, which has since improved. But he says increasing complaints about the carrier's service have forced city action again.

USPS spokesman Sean O'Neill says residents should contact USPS directly about issues.

