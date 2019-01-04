43°
Louisiana church group involved in deadly Florida crash

FLORIDA - Reports say that a church group from Louisiana was involved in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Florida.

The crash was reported Thursday afternoon on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, according to CNN. The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van, and a midsized sedan were involved in the crash.

Reports say seven people are dead and several others were injured.

The Town Talk said a representative of the Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville confirmed to the outlet that members of their church were involved in the crash. No further information was provided.

