43°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana church group involved in deadly Florida crash
FLORIDA - Reports say that a church group from Louisiana was involved in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Florida.
The crash was reported Thursday afternoon on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, according to CNN. The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van, and a midsized sedan were involved in the crash.
Reports say seven people are dead and several others were injured.
The Town Talk said a representative of the Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville confirmed to the outlet that members of their church were involved in the crash. No further information was provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Gymnastics to host season opener vs No. 8 Cal
-
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses Restore Louisiana policies, government shutdown
-
Remington College picks up where Virginia College leaves off
-
Sheriff's office seizes 'Dukes of Hazzard' star's sprawling Livingston Parish property
-
Emergency crews respond to plane reportedly in trouble at BTR