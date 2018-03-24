76°
Louisiana church gears up: drive-thru prayers on Good Friday

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana church is gearing up drive-thru prayers on Good Friday, when its pastor and volunteers gather on the church's long circle driveway.
  
The Rev. Robert Johnson said he got the idea four years ago, as he watched traffic pass Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church in Lafayette.
  
From 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, some volunteers will hold signs advertising "free prayers" while others bring coffee and doughnuts to cars or pray with drivers and passengers.
  
Johnson says about 25 of the church's 200 or so members generally sign up for one of the three jobs.
  
They also give out mustard seeds in small plastic cases to illustrate Jesus' saying that if you believe as much as a mustard seed, you can move mountains.
