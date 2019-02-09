55°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana chimp sanctuary schedules 4 public mornings
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana sanctuary for retired federally owned chimpanzees has scheduled four mornings when the public can see humanity's closest relatives in outdoor habitats.
Chimp Haven is in Keithville, outside Shreveport. The sanctuary has scheduled "Chimpanzee Discovery Days " from 9 a.m. to noon on four spring and fall Saturdays: March 16, April 13, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
The sanctuary says the best time to see chimps is from 9 to 10 a.m., because they're released into their habitats at 9:15, 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. Admission is $10 for anyone age 13 and up, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Different spellings on Garden District street signs
-
Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott
-
BREC to renovate boxing facility, North 14th Street Park
-
Job fair to be held this weekend for laid-off Georgia Pacific workers
-
Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver