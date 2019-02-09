55°
Louisiana chimp sanctuary schedules 4 public mornings

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana sanctuary for retired federally owned chimpanzees has scheduled four mornings when the public can see humanity's closest relatives in outdoor habitats.
  
Chimp Haven is in Keithville, outside Shreveport. The sanctuary has scheduled "Chimpanzee Discovery Days " from 9 a.m. to noon on four spring and fall Saturdays: March 16, April 13, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
  
The sanctuary says the best time to see chimps is from 9 to 10 a.m., because they're released into their habitats at 9:15, 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. Admission is $10 for anyone age 13 and up, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.
  
