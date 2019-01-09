Louisiana chef 1 of 2 men killed in California plane crash

61°
Wednesday, January 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HENDERSON, La. (AP) - A prominent Louisiana chef was one of two men killed in a California plane crash during a hunting trip, and now his local community is remembering his legacy.

News outlets report 70-year-old Lionel Robin died when the small plane crashed Monday in a rural area of Northern California. Colusa County sheriff's deputies say they found the bodies of Robin and his friend, 66-year-old Jeffrey Webber, among the wreckage. They say a dog that had also been on the plane was seriously injured.

Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette says his friend was a phenomenal cook and a passionate hunter. He says Robin will never be forgotten in the town.

Robin owned and operated Robin's Restaurant in Henderson for about four decades. The Cecilia native more recently served as Tabasco hot sauce's official hospitality chef.

