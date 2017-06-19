88°
Louisiana cellphone tax for deaf services signed into law

1 hour 53 minutes 32 seconds ago June 19, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 Monday, June 19 2017 June 19, 2017 5:54 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana cellphone bills will be edging up later this year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he has signed into law a bill enacting a new 4.5-cent monthly tax on cellphones. 

The dollars will pay for technology assistance and services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Current law imposes a 5-cent monthly tax on landline phones, with the money deposited into the Telecommunications for the Deaf Fund. The bill will drop that rate to 4.5 cents a month but expand the tax to wireless services.

The tax change by Rep. Patricia Smith, a Baton Rouge Democrat, takes effect Oct. 1.

The new tax will raise an estimated $4.7 million annually. 

