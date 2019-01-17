51°
Louisiana Capitol gets covered path to avoid falling debris

Thursday, January 17 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Capitol is getting a steel-covered walkway to temporarily protect people from the 86-year-old building's crumbling mortar and fixtures.

The Advocate reports the state doesn't have the $40 million to $60 million needed to fix the 34-story building, so officials plan to use the "temporary protective structure" to shield people from falling debris. The walkway will allow the Capitol's main entrance to reopen in February.

It was closed three years ago over safety concerns. The building was constructed in 1931, and Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry says little maintenance has been done since then. The Capitol is a National Historic Landmark, and as such can keep the temporary structure in place for up to five years.

