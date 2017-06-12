Louisiana budget debate resumes in latest special session

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers have returned for another special legislative session, trying to strike a budget deal they didn't reach before the clock ran out on a regular session last week.

While the regular session ended with finger-pointing and angry words, House Speaker Taylor Barras says the special session represents a "fresh start" in negotiations with the Senate and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The House budget-writing committee started work Monday, but its starting point was the same $28 billion-plus budget proposal senators already have rejected. House GOP leaders, however, suggested that may not be the version they advance.

House Republicans want to leave some money unspent in case the income forecast is too optimistic. The Senate and Edwards want to spend every dollar available.

The special session must end by June 19.