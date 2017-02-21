Louisiana budget deal negotiated, but will it pass in House?

BATON ROUGE - With time running short, Louisiana's lawmakers have moved the pieces of a budget-rebalancing deal into place.



But final passage of the plan to close a $304 million deficit remained far from certain.



The special legislative session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards to eliminate the gap must end Wednesday.



The broad outlines of a negotiated deal between the House, Senate and governor were reached Monday by legislative leaders. But Republican House leaders acknowledged Tuesday they don't necessarily yet have the votes to pass it.



One key uncertainty: whether two-thirds of the House will agree to use $99 million of Louisiana's "rainy day" fund to help patch together the budget.



The Senate already has approved the figure, which is less than the $120 million available from the reserve account.