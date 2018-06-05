Louisiana budget-balancing session goes down to final hours

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have entered the final hours of a special budget-balancing session still trying to broker a final deal on taxes and spending.

Senators passed a $29 billion budget proposal that relies on $540 million in additional taxes for the financial year that begins July 1. House lawmakers backed a lower spending plan that assumed $400 million in taxes.

Lawmakers were uncertain whether they would settle the disagreement by Monday at midnight, when the special session must end. An earlier special session in February ended in partisan stalemate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called the session, had wanted lawmakers to replace $648 million in temporary taxes expiring July 1. But on Monday he told supporters that the Senate's proposal is a "really decent resolution to the budget problems we have."