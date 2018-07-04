77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana-based company connected to collapsed bourbon distillery

2 hours 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 July 04, 2018 8:50 PM July 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The rest of a whiskey storage warehouse has collapsed in Kentucky, nearly two weeks after part of the structure came crashing down.
 
Nelson County Emergency Management spokesman Milt Spalding says the remainder of the massive structure collapsed Wednesday afternoon at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown. He says no injuries were reported in either collapse.
 
Spalding says the scene looks like "a mountain of bourbon barrels."
 
He says state and federal officials are on the scene to determine if any whiskey spilled into a nearby waterway.
 
Louisiana-based spirits company Sazerac, the distiller's owner, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
 
After the initial collapse last month, the company said the damaged warehouse held about 18,000 barrels. It had said up to half the barrels inside were affected by the first collapse.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days