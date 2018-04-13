81°
Louisiana ban on switchblades should be lifted, House votes

1 hour 6 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 April 13, 2018 1:37 PM April 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana would remove its little-known ban on switchblade knives from the books, if the Senate agrees to a repeal a measure that has won overwhelming support in the House.

House lawmakers voted 83-0 Friday for the proposal by Rep. Mark Wright, a Covington Republican. Current law prohibits the ownership, possession or use of a switchblade in Louisiana or a similar spring-loaded knife, except for law enforcement officers.

Wright says Louisiana is one of only a handful of states that has such a 1950s-era ban on switchblades still in law. He says most states that once had the bans have scrapped their similar laws. The bill heads next to the Senate for debate.

