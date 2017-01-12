Louisiana artist presents parents of Nick Tullier with portrait

HOUSTON – An artist from Bossier presented a portrait to the parents of injured East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier this week.

Tullier was shot and injured during an ambush against law enforcement officers on July 17. Tullier, along with another deputy and Baton Rouge Police officer were injured, however two other officers, Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald, and deputy Brad Garafola, were killed as a result of the ambush. Since the ambush Tullier was treated at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and was transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann rehabilitation hospital in Houston where he is currently recovering.

The artist, JaNiece Chitty Cefalu, presented Tullier's parents, James and Mary, with the portrait of their son at the hospital in Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

Tullier's father has been posting on the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page to give updates on his son's condition. On Wednesday, he posted that Nick's "vitals are good" and that the gunshot wound he sustained to his torso "continues to heal from the inside." The post also stated that the lab test results on the wound show no problems and that Nick has improved with his muscle tightness.

In December, doctors said that Nick is "fully conscious" and doing "remarkably well." Doctors said that they are working with Nick on improving his ability to move his muscles on his own and to communicate verbally.

"He has crossed so many hurdles," Nick's father said at the time. " We had no hope...Look where he is at."