Louisiana among most dangerous states for online dating

Louisiana was recently ranked No. 3 in a study to determine the most dangerous states for online dating.

In a report released by SafeWise and HighSpeedInternet.com, Louisiana ranks just behind Alaska and Washington D.C. for risky online meet ups.

The top 10 was determined by compiling the most recent FBI violent crime and cyber crime data along with state by state STD rates from the CDC.

"Furthermore, a look at sex education programs in each of these states indicated that there was an extremely strong connection between the absence of a sex education program and that state's percentage of STDs," analyst Kaz Weida says.



To see the full top 10 list for both best and worst states for online dating, click here.