53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana among most dangerous states for online dating

1 hour 9 minutes 35 seconds ago January 26, 2017 Jan 26, 2017 Thursday, January 26 2017 January 26, 2017 5:34 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

Louisiana was recently ranked No. 3 in a study to determine the most dangerous states for online dating.

In a report released by SafeWise and HighSpeedInternet.com, Louisiana ranks just behind Alaska and Washington D.C. for risky online meet ups. 

The top 10 was determined by compiling the most recent FBI violent crime and cyber crime data along with state by state STD rates from the CDC. 

"Furthermore, a look at sex education programs in each of these states indicated that there was an extremely strong connection between the absence of a sex education program and that state's percentage of STDs," analyst Kaz Weida says.

To see the full top 10 list for both best and worst states for online dating, click here.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days