Louisiana agriculture hall of fame gets second female member

Sunday, February 17 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's agricultural hall of fame will have four new members in March, including its second female member.
  
Linda Zaunbrecher will be among the inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction on March 7 in Baton Rouge.
  
She was the first woman elected to the Louisiana Farm Bureau State Board of Directors' executive committee, in 1984. She also helped create the Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation, a scholarship program.
  
The Hall of Distinction honors people who have made significant contributions to the state's agriculture community. This year's other inductees include Grady Coburn, Jack Hamilton and George LaCour.
  
Coburn is one of Louisiana's earliest crop 
