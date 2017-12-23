48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana agriculture chief unveils mobile pet shelter

9 hours 47 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, December 23 2017 Dec 23, 2017 December 23, 2017 11:53 AM December 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: 2015 Mobile Pet Shelter
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's agriculture department has unveiled its second mobile pet shelter for emergencies.
  
It's similar to one rolled out during the 2015 hurricane season. The new unit is a 48-foot transport truck equipped with up to 55 metal cages, feed, water bowls and a wash down system. It has an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets.
  
The agriculture department can accommodate up to 3,000 pets at established mega pet shelters. The mobile pet shelter is primarily used when sudden events - such as the August 2016 flood - occur in areas where pet shelters aren't available.
  
Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said in a statement that the new mobile shelter was funded with a $72,100 grant from the Banfield Foundation.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days